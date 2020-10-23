Business News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Ecobank Ghana dominates trading activity on stock market

The GSE Financial Index was down 24.07 points (-1.45%) to close at 1,633.15

Ecobank Ghana (-7.25%) was the sole decliner at the session. Accordingly, the benchmark index moderated by 13.35 points (-0.72%) to close at 1,839.05 with a -18.52% year-to-date return while the market capitalization decreased by 0.26% to settle at GH¢53.13 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was down 24.07 points (-1.45%) to close at 1,633.15 with a -19.14% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity strengthened as 351,988 shares valued at GH¢1,803,701 changed hands from 94,950 shares valued at GH¢63,789 in the previous session.



Ecobank Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 92.13% of the total volume traded and 98.89% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await third-quarter earnings results.

