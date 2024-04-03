Eco-friendly trains for Tema-Mpakadan rail-line arrive in Accra

Business News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Ghana has received its first batch of eco-friendly trains.



The new trains, designed to accommodate up to 200 passengers, are poised to revolutionize intra-city travel, particularly along the newly established railway line connecting the Tema seaport to the Mpakadan river port.



Presidential Staffer, Samuel Bryan Baubeng took to the X platform to announce the arrival of the trains in Accra on April 2, 2024, stating "The train from Poland for the Tema-Mpakadan railroad has arrived."



Manufactured by PESA, a European rolling stock producer, these trains represent an advancement in environmental consciousness within Africa's railway systems.



Fracht FWO Polska, an entity under the global Fracht Group, spearheaded the project's execution.



The initiative by government aims to enhance the country's railway network by introducing modernized transportation solutions while adhering to the highest international standards.



