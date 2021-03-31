Eastern Regional RELC shares demonstration results with farmers

Business News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Samuel Baah, Contributor

The Research Extension Farmer Linkage Committees (RELCs) was established by MoFA and the CSIR, in 1994, to serve as an interface between the National Agricultural Research System (NARS) and the National Agricultural Extension System (NAES).



The objectives of the RELCs among others include ensuring that research activities, especially adaptive research respond to farmers’ constraints. These constraints are identified through the regional/district planning sessions as well as a review of progress made by RELCs in solving farmers’ problems and efforts made to promote proven technologies and best practices.



Rice weed and snail infestation were identified as problems of farmers in the Eastern Region during the RELC research and planning meetings with farmers. As part of the mandates of the Regional RELC to Provide technical backstopping to districts, Transfer relevant information/technologies and Monitor and Evaluate Research and Extension Linkage activities.



A meeting was organised in Anyinam by the Eastern Regional Research Extension Farmer Linkage Committees to share the results of the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) funded demonstration on Rice Weed Management and Snail Infestation control.



Mr. Samuel Ofosu, the Atiwa East District Director of Agriculture, presented on the use of Nominee 400SC (which contains 400g/l Bispyribac-sodium) as active ingredient in Rice Weed Management and the use of Slug Killer to control snail infestation on farms. AGRA rice and the CSIR produced Katinka and Enapa were used in the six months long demonstration. It was realised that the Nominee 400SC was effective in controlling wild rice weeds and other weeds as well. The Slug Killer proved too effective in controlling snails as well.



Mr. Daniel Agyei-Dwarko, the Eastern Regional RELC coordinator said that the purpose of the meeting was to share the results of the demonstration to farmers, Agriculture Extension Agents, and stakeholders so that they can adopt the results of the trial. He expressed confidence in the results of the demonstration and was grateful to the Atiwa East Department of Agriculture for assisting in carrying out the research.