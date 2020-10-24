Business News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: GNA

Eastern Regional FDA office to intensify public education ahead of Christmas

The public education forms part of FDA’s mandate to educate the public on contaminated products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Koforidua branch, has highlighted plans to intensify public education on food safety and good hygienic practices.



The exercise according to them is to avoid contamination of food sold to the public ahead of the Christmas festivity.



Public education forms part of the FDA’s mandate to ensure that all

regulated products sold to the public are safe for consumption.



Officials from the Eastern Regional office of the FDA visited Koforidua's main and mini markets to interact with consumers and sellers.



A statement from the FDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the officials advised them to desist from buying products that are bloated, expired, dented, and sold in unhygienic environments.



Mr. Samuel Kwakye, the Eastern Regional Head of the FDA, his outfit intensifying its public education ahead of the Christmas season because most people sell expired products usually around such periods.



He has therefore called on consumers to be vigilant when visiting the market to purchase products.



He said the Authority will organise such public education in markets across the region to ensure that majority of the population is properly sensitized.



Authority and register to ensure safety and avoid sanctions.

