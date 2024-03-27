Easter celebration: Kumasi traders record low sales

Business News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Traders in the Central Business Districts of Kumasi have expressed concerns about the low sales of goods ahead of the Easter celebration.



With a few days into the Easter festivities, traders at Adum, Kejetia, and Racecourse markets have said they are yet to experience bumper sales as expected annually.



In sample interviews with OTEC News reporters Nancy Boamaah and Juliet Tetteh on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the traders observed that the low sales of goods had affected their profit margins.



They attributed the low sales to the ongoing Ramadan by Muslims in the country, claiming that most of their customers were fasting.



They added that the current economy is also a contributing factor to slow sales in the various markets.



"With Easter approaching, one would expect to see customers busily purchasing goods such as fowl, rice, eggs, yam, and vegetables, among others, for the celebration at various market centres, but we are not seeing that," Abena, a trader at Adum, said.