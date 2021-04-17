EU threatens to ban importation of cocoa from Ghana and Cote d’lvoire

Business News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The European Union (EU) is threatening Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire with a law to ban importation of Cocoa to the EU market because of illegal mining.



Deputy Chief Executive of COCOBOD in charge of Agronomy and Quality Control, Dr Emmanuel Agyemang Dwomoh said the activities of illegal mining is destroying the country’s forest cover and soil which, after becomes practically impossible to cultivate.



He said current satellite images show red areas which previously used to be forested of which the EU has raised serious concerns.



Speaking at a day-two National Consultative Dialogue on Illegal Mining in Accra, Dr Emmanuel Agyemang Dwomoh said Ghana currently exports about eighty percent of its cocoa to the EU market and a ban will not augur well for the country’s cocoa industry.



This Dr Dwomoh said is eroding the gains made by COCOBOD.



Extension of galamsey into the country’s forest areas is of serious concern and called on participants to help address the phenomenon.