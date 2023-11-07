EU donates 105 armoured vehicles to Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The European Union has delivered on its promise to provide Ghana with 105 militarized vehicles in support of the nation’s fight against the growing threat of terrorism and extremism in West Africa.



According to the European Union other military equipment will be delivered soon summing up the military aid to EUR 20 Million.



In a colorful ceremony in Accra, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borell Fontelles, established that the delivery of equipment completes ongoing activities to strengthen the security sector in Ghana and part of a broader package worth EUR 616 million to strengthen defense and security of four coastal countries along the Gulf of Guinea.



He said, “The spillover of the terrorist activities from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea countries is something that is happening now and this reality has to be faced by our partners like you, but not alone. We have to face it together. We heard your call, Mr. President, at the UN General Assembly last month where you requested more international solidarity in the fight against conflict and violent extremism. We in the European Union are ready to answer this call.”

Receiving the delivery, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, indicated that this gesture demonstrates Ghana’s longstanding relationship with the European Union towards shared interests.



“I assure His Excellency Mr. Josep Borell Fontelles and the European Union that Ghana is committed to utilizing these resources including the militarized vessels for the agreed purposes which include securing our northern frontiers against terrorist incursions. Ghana stands ready to continue to collaborate with the European Union to safeguard our mutual security interests, particularly in the West African region,” President Akufo Addo expressed.