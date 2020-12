Business News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

ETI records GH¢150 million profit in third quarter of 2020

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, parent company of Ecobank Ghana registered a profit of GH¢150 million in the nine-month of this year.



This was however down by 87 percent and could be largely attributed to the impact of COVID-19 on economies that the Ecobank Group operates.



According to its unaudited financial statement for Quarter Three, ETI revenue however went up by 12 percent year-on-year to GH¢6.7 billion in the nine months of this year.



Total assets also went up by six percent to GH¢139.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020.



