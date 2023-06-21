ESS 2023: Envoy commends Ghana for role in climate action, food security

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ambassador of Spain to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, has praised the country’s significant role in global efforts to promote climate action and food security during remarks at the second edition of the Environmental Sustainability Summit (ESS 2023) organised by the B&FT.



Speaking at the event in Accra, which had as its theme ‘Climate change and its impact on food systems and sustainable environment’, Ambassador Gutierrez emphasised the nation’s influential position in international fora and its ability to captivate global attention on critical issues related to climate change.



He said despite the country’s contribution to global emissions being negligible, it does not undermine the country’s immense importance in the global fight against climate change or its vital role in shaping global discourse on climate action.



“Ghana is a key actor in global efforts to promote climate action and food security. You have a very small percentage of global emissions but you have a very influential role in international fora – people listen to Ghana,” Ambassador Gutierrez stated.



Furthermore, he acknowledged Ghana’s active participation in driving climate change action, particularly highlighting its crucial role as the chair of significant bodies including the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). In May 2022, Ghana assumed the Presidency of the CVF – which comprises 55 of the most climate-threatened countries – in their global fight against the climate emergency.



“We hope that in the future we can work closer together to drive climate change action,” expressed Ambassador Gutierrez, emphasising the importance of collaboration between Spain and Ghana to address the challenges posed by climate change and ensure a sustainable future.



His comments come as recent developments have compounded an already dire situation, leading to a significant rise in food insecurity. The combination of successive shocks from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 pandemic have further exacerbated the problem in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), resulting in a staggering 30 percent increase for food insecurity since early 2020.



In the specific case of Ghana, the World Bank’s most recent Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) highlights the urgent need for climate action to prevent a potential increase in poverty.



According to the report, if immediate measures are not taken to address climate shocks, at least one million more people in Ghana could fall into poverty. The report also projects that poor households may experience an up to 40 percent reduction in income by 2050. Flooding remains a recurring issue, affecting approximately 45,000 Ghanaians annually; and sea-level rise poses a significant threat to half of Ghana’s coastline, making it vulnerable to erosion and flooding.



Furthermore, estimates suggest that Ghana suffers a considerable loss of food throughout its supply chain with approximately 3.2 million tonnes wasted or lost – amounting to a staggering cost of around GH¢762.32billion.



Another estimate indicates that on an annual basis, two-thirds of fruits and vegetables, 40 percent of root crops and 21 percent of grains are lost in the country. Alarming data reveal that nearly half of the population experiences moderate to severe food insecurity.



While suggesting that an end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict would bring immediate relief to the looming threat of food insecurity, Ambassador Gutierrez noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be indispensable in the long-term.



“Ghana is at the forefront of making the AfCFTA a reality, and we believe that it will lead to a more diverse agriculture base with government making significant efforts in this direction; we expect it to boost gains from exports,” he stated, with the Economic Partnership Agreement between the country and European Union touted as an additional layer in this regard.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of B&FT, Dr. Godwin Acquaye, re-emphasised the critical threat that increased climatic changes pose to food security systems in the country.



Addressing policymakers and other stakeholders, he highlighted the adverse impact of rising temperatures caused by human activities on the consistency of food production systems. These changes in climatic trends, he said, have significantly affected the accessibility, availability and stability of food.



“We simply cannot afford to get it wrong. Let us not attempt to make decisions that are optimised to a prediction of the future. I would rather urge you to seek to identify decisions that are sound and bring changes to our everyday habits and actions,” Dr. Acquaye said as he called for a comprehensive discussion and framework that can be universally adopted in the public sphere.



In his address, the Vice Chancellor-University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, highlighted the significance of education and human skills development as vital components of the nation’s long-term strategy to promote climate action and mitigate the negative effects of climate change.



He emphasised that equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and expertise is crucial for implementing effective solutions and building a sustainable future.



“As we navigate the complexities of climate change, it is imperative that we prioritise education and human skills development. By empowering our citizens with climate literacy and fostering the development of relevant skills, we can enhance our capacity to address the pressing environmental issues we face,” Prof. Asare-Bediako said.



Recognising the multidimensional nature of climate change, Prof. Asare-Bediako underscored the importance of interdisciplinary education, encouraging collaboration across various academic disciplines. He emphasised the need to foster a holistic understanding of climate change, incorporating scientific, technological, social and economic perspectives.



“Investing in education and human skills development is an investment in our future,” added Professor Asare-Bediako. “By nurturing a generation of climate-conscious individuals equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive change, we can create a sustainable society that thrives amid the challenges of climate change.”



The emphasis on education and human skills development put forward by Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako aligns with the nation’s long-term strategy to combat climate change. By prioritising education, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and nurturing practical skills, Ghana can strengthen its resilience to climate change and forge a path toward a sustainable and prosperous future.



In a presentation on the potential impacts of 1.5 degrees celsius and 2 degrees celsius global warming on rainfall onset, cessation and length of rainy season in West Africa, a lecturer at the UENR, Dr. Naomi Kumi, stressed the importance of African experts’ involvement in climate models’ development.



Dr. Kumi emphasised the need for better representation of climate models in West Africa to effectively understand and mitigate the variations in rainfall patterns. Recognising the potential impacts of global warming on rainfall onset, cessation and length of the rainy season, she highlighted the crucial role of accurate climate models in predicting and adapting to these changes.



“African experts should be encouraged to participate in climate model development to ensure that these models are more regionally representative,” recommended Dr. Kumi.



By involving local expertise, the climate models can capture the unique characteristics and intricacies of the West African climate, leading to more accurate projections and effective decision-making, she noted.



This comes as experts have issued warnings that global temperatures are increasingly likely to surpass the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) threshold by 2027. This long-term warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels was established as a crucial goal within the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement.



Furthermore, Dr. Kumi underscored the significance of educating farmers about the variations in climate parameters and importance of adopting new strategies in their farming activities.



“With changing rainfall patterns, farmers need to be aware of the potential shifts in timing and duration of the rainy season. By equipping them with knowledge and promoting the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices, farmers can enhance their resilience and optimise productivity despite climate uncertainties,” she noted.



Watch BizTech and BizHeadlines below















