ECOWAS Brown Card to be digitalised

Business News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Chairman of the National Council of Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Henry Bukari has disclosed that plans are advanced to begin the digitalization of the ECOWAS Brown Card, an initiative that will be central during his tenure.



He made this revelation during a meeting with the press, on the sidelines of the 39th General Assembly and Ordinary Session of the Council of Bureaux of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.



“Within the various bureaus or countries, some level of work has been done. In Ghana, we are digitalized through the National Insurance Commission. Once you buy your insurance, you get your ECOWAS Brown Card Automatically. We have about 7 to 9 countries that have gone through that process but we want to make sure that all the 14 West African States come on board and then we can link up our systems,” the Chairman said.



The permanent Secretary of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Winfred Kwasi Dodzi, explained what digitalization of the Brown Card will mean for transit business through the ports of Ghana.



He said, “Goods move from the harbor to the hinterland countries and the vehicle upon which they travel is the Brown Card. So, as the chairman said, with a digitalized process it means easier accessibility to Brown Card. Verification becomes easy, it clears out the bottleneck and when there is an accident, quicker process of claims, the goods will reach their destination on time.”



