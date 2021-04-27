ECG workers must channel grievances through appropriate quarters - Labour Commission

Business News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

The National Labour Commission has urged aggrieved workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters for redress.



The call follows a demand for a sit-down strike by the unionised workers over a call for the removal of the Managing Director of the Company, effective today, Monday, April 26, 2021, between the hours of 0800-0100 hours.



The Commission, in a statement signed by Mr Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary, issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, directed the workers to reverse the decision.



“The Commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 139, directs the workers to reverse the decision and channel their grievances to the Commission through the National Union to be properly placed before the Commission for redress,” it stated.



It advised the National Union to ensure that the proper processes in the resolution of the workers’ grievances were adhered to and to call for a halt on the industrial action.