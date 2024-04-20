ECG to lose its billing and collection powers – Egyapa Mercer

Business News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Deputy Minister of Energy, has hinted that the government is looking at outsourcing the billing and collection role of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to a private enterprise.



While speaking as a guest on JoyNews, the government appointee mentioned that a private consultant has been appointed and is working with ECG on the modalities following the approval of the cabinet. He mentioned that the state has begun piloting the initiative in some regions.



"Discussions are far advanced and of course, typically, you will have resistance from our friends in the ECG. But it is something that I believe will help them,” he said.



Touching on how a private entity can efficiently bill and collect revenue for power, Egyapa Mercer mentioned that the ECG has been charged with installing boundary meters, a technology, he believes would help relevant authorities know the volume of power going to every district and charge accordingly.



He explained, "We have tasked them to put in boundary meters as a first step that they are working on. Of course, the digitalization programme that they have also rolled out is also helping with the collections. So when they can put the boundary meters in all their operational districts and know the volume of power that is going to every district then you can introduce private sector people to bill and collect the revenue for the power that is coming to that enclave."



The revelation follows the ongoing intermittent power cuts across the country which many have attributed to ECG's inability to pay its power suppliers.



