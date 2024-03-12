ECG to disconnect hospitals from national grid over GH¢261million debt

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 70 hospitals that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon be disconnected from the national grid, the national taskforce of the power distribution company has noted.



It said the exercise comes after these health facilities across the country have failed to honour their debt which is about GH¢261 million.



37 Military Hospital is reported by Citinewsroom to owe GH¢33,477,392.71, while Police Hospital, an amount of GH¢6,109,568 and University of Ghana Hospital GH¢2,249,767.



Other notable health facilities owing ECG include the Ministry of Health, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ridge Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, among others.



It would be recalled that the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq said the revenue mobilization exercise carried out by his outfit is backed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI 2413(2020).



This L.I. empowers ECG to access all its installations at any point in time.



Below are the number of hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG:



Volta region total GH¢15,163,879



Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70

Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730

Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989

Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043

Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983

Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390

Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822

Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767



Accra East Region total GH¢66, 643,680.32



37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71

Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568

Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966

Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310

Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464

La General Hospital GHc642,954

University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767

Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589

Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666



Tema Region total GH¢8, 227,299.48



Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245

Akuse Government Hospital GHc1, 723,768

Battor Hospital GHc1, 837,613

General Hospital GHc242, 078

Kpone Health Center GHc379,520

Ministry of Health GHc378, 864

Municipal Health GHc112, 375

Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589

Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680

Somanya District Hospital GHc1,352,341

Urban Health GHc672, 222



Accra West Region total GH¢55,782,569.71



Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital GHc10, 216,075

Nsawam Hospital GHc2, 814,584

Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520

Ridge Regional Hospital GHc41, 595,921



Central Region total GHc21, 313,839.75



Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745

Cape Coast Municipal Hospital GHc2, 351,591

Central Regional Hospital (Two meters) GHc7,048,927

District Hospital GHc 1,592,822

Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389

Twifo Praso New Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432

Winneba Govt Hospital GHc849, 929



Eastern Region total GHc21, 031,322



Abirim Dist Hospital GHc1, 266,455

Government Hospital GHc2, 204,650

Asamankese Hospital GHc1, 202,252

Begoro Govt Hospital GHc987, 753

Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724

Kibi Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,947,367

Government Hospital GHc6, 941,454

Koforidua SDA Hospital GHc314, 752

Kwahu Govt Hospital GHc1, 879,985

St. Dominic Hospital GHc1, 996,924



Ashanti Region total GH¢50, 045,753.72



Agogo Hospital GHc3, 290,722

Konongo Govt Hospital GHc2, 066,549

Kumawu Dist Hospital GHc217, 879

Mamhya Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,026,944

Mampong Maternity Hospital GHc299, 775

Bekwai Dist Hospital GHc2, 721,858

Government Hospital GHc1, 908,530

Fomena Govt Hospital GHc300, 360

Obuasi Govt Hospital GHc1, 022,440

Atonsu Govt Hospital GHc2, 860,326

Bibiani Govt Hospital GHc1, 279,540

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226

SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361

St. Patrick Hospital Offinso GHc2, 248,319

Suntreso Govt Hospital GHc2, 030,915



Western Region Total GH¢22, 312,253



Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828

Takoradi Hospital (Two meters) GHc3,509,295

Tarkwa Govt Hospital (Three meters) GHc9,499,254

Tarkwa Hospital Apinto GHc2, 391,983

Wassa Dunkwa Hospital (Two meters) GHc294,996

Government Hospital (Two meters) GHc1,708,108

Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220

Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022

Essikado Govt Hospital GHc780,780

Elubo Hospital (Two meters) GHc271,993

Akwantombra Hospital GHc184, 219



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel