ECG to deploy 40,000 prepaid meters to customers in Western Region

Business News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to install about 40,000 prepaid meters for customers in the Western Region this year.



“In about two weeks' time, we expect to take delivery of these meters and ensure that we start installing them for all those who have requested new services,” ECG’s Western Regional General Manager, Emmanuel Justice Ofori, told the media in Takoradi when he led a delegation of ECG management and a board member, Naana Nsarfoah, to pay a familiarisation visit to the Western Region Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) press centre in Takoradi.



He expressed hope that the prepaid meters’ arrival will bring satisfaction to customers and ensure that delays in connecting to ECG services become a thing of the past.



Also, he said, the company will address challenges on faulty meters and old post-paid meters as well as improve the services rendered to its customers.

On payment of bills via mobile money (MoMo) accounts, he explained that customers can buy credit for 10 different meter accounts when they use the ECG App.



He said the company has initiated phase-2 of its debt collection exercise, which will focus on various houses and customers who are on credit meters.



“As you are aware, ECG needs a lot of money to fund projects. There are a lot of challenges in our system, and those challenges can only be addressed if we have sufficient resources,” he said.



“Today, our purpose for visiting is to take you through our mobile app – as our partners who interface with our customers, so that together we can educate customers on using the app and its benefits,” he stressed.



Benjamin Quarcoo, Public Relations Officer-ECG, Western Region, clarified that new prepaid meters will be distributed on a "first-come first-served" basis before other requests are considered.