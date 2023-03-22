ECG to continue mobilization exercise every month, deal with illegal connections – MD

Business News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG), has stated that his outfit’s revenue mobilization exercise will not end just after this week.



He mentioned that ECG will embark on the exercise at the end of every month to enforce payments and compliance and also to fish out illegal connections.



“This exercise is one that we will continue to do at probably the tail end of every month.



“It will not just include the prepaid but also the post-paid to identify all illegal connections for the right thing to be done,” he added.



The Electricity Company of Ghana started a one-week revenue mobilization on March 20, 2023, with a target of about GH¢5.7 million.



The company, in a statement, indicated that “this massive revenue mobilisation exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.”







