ECG to begin another revenue mobilisation phase in Volta, Oti regions

Business News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to begin a new phase of revenue mobilisation across all operational areas in the Volta and Oti regions from July 11.



The two-month long exercise will cover the 11 operational Districts namely; Denu, Keta, Sogakope, Akatsi, Ho, Kpeve, Hohoe, Kpando, Jasikan, Nkwanta and Dambai.



The Regional Directorate mobilised more than GHC40million in revenues in the two regions in previous exercises with the countrywide revenue generating over GHC3 billion within the period.



Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer of ECG, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the Company would be visiting its customers to ensure that all bills given them were paid.



He said the Company would also ensure that customers who had consumed power for free, were made to pay for it.



“The idea is to achieve zero non-payment of bills. We want all our customers who are using electricity to pay their bills.”



Mr Antwi said the Company had no intention of harassing customers with the Police as being assumed.



He said they would capture details of customers whose meters were not in the system and give them the corresponding bills to pay.



The Regional PRO said customers, who engaged third party electricians to reconnect their meters after disconnection must desist from the practice.



He said flat rates would be given to customers who have faulty meters after their supplies had been regularised and captured into the system.



He said meters, which were acquired through different sources and were not receiving bills would also be captured and bills given to them to pay.



He urged customers to go to the Company’s offices and lodge complaints of faulty meters and other issues within the period to receive the necessary attention.



Mr Antwi said the Company would also teach customers how they could use the ECG Power App and shortcodes to pay or check their bills.