ECG resolves electricity credit vending challenges in Kumasi

Business News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the credit vending challenges customers in Kumasi experienced due to a system failure have been resolved.



For nearly four days, ECG payment platforms were offline, frustrating many customers in parts of the Ashanti Regional capital.



But Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana says the technical challenge “which prevented customers on the ENERSMART system from purchasing prepaid credit has been resolved”…



“…and customers can now purchase [credit] from both ECG offices and private vendors”, a statement from the power distributor said on Friday (January 20).