ECG refutes claims of sabotaging govt with recent outages

ECG’s Public Relations Manager has assured of the best of services to consumers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has refuted claims of sabotaging the government with the recent incessant fluctuations in power supply.



Ashanti Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako alleged that ECG and its energy allies such as GRIDCo have been fluctuating electricity supply intentionally to make the government unpopular.



ECG’s Public Relations Manager for the Ashanti Region, Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, however, refuted the allegations.



He says the power company gains nothing in sabotaging the government, but rather should be commended for working hard to keep the lights on.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s flagship morning show, ‘GhanAkoma’, Mr. Kyere Baidoo told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante that the recent power outages are technical faults which engineers are assiduously working to fix.



“We the ECG are professionals and will not do anything to muddy the image of the government; we have changed almost all the transformers in Kumasi to ensure the lights are constantly on,” he said.



Mr. Kyere Baidoo said the company will continue to deliver the best of services to consumers.





