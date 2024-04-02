ECG receives less than 85% of power required to meet customers' demand – IES

Business News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has questioned the true rationale behind the Electricity Company of Ghana’s decision to announce that the national power grid is stable.



The power distribution company in a statement on March 29 noted that any customer experiencing power supply disruptions was due to a localised fault.



Reacting to the development, the IES raised questions about the possibility of a stable national power grid adding that the ECG was simply deploying PR gimmicks to avoid taking responsibility for the power supply disruptions.



“The ECG has been receiving less than 85% of the power required to fully meet its customers’ demand from GRIDCo,” the IES Executive Director is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



“Again, one wonders the capacity of the ECG to confidently suggest that Ghana has a stable national grid. Where the power sector finds itself today, the best utility to speak to issues of power supply stability and grid stability is the system operator the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo). Unfortunately, GRIDCo has gone mute, an attitude uncharacteristic of the entity,” Nana Amoasi VII added.



In the past few weeks, the ECG has come under intense pressure and scrutiny by customers and businesses who have been clamouring for the power distribution company to issue a load-shedding timetable as power outages continue to increase by the day.



Consequently, the PURC has ordered ECG to submit and publish a comprehensive load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024, in response to power supply disruptions.



But the government through the Ministry of Energy have denied assertions that the country is currently facing a power crisis otherwise known as 'dumsor'



