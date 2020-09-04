Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

ECG opens GH¢1.9 million office complex at Kasoa

The new ECG office complex at Kasoa

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has inaugurated a GH¢1.9-million office complex for the Kasoa North District to provide efficient services to customers.



The Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, said at the inauguration here yesterday the construction of the new office complex, started in September 2016, was necessitated by the 15- percent annual growth of the customer population in the area, which also occasioned the splitting of the district.



“As a customer-oriented organisation, one of our key success indicators is a satisfied customer base, thus we aim at constantly improving our services to ensure that our customers are delighted always,” he said.



Mr Agyeman-Budu said the customer base of ECG in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region and its environs had nearly doubled from 80,000 in 2016 to 150,000 currently, due to the increasing settlement in the area.



In view of this, he said the company was constructing a bulk power supply point in the municipality to increase stability of power in the area.



Mr Agyeman-Budu disclosed that since 2017, the ECG had invested GH¢3million in the construction and maintenance of various projects, with an additional GH¢289million expected to be spent by the end of the year in further civil infrastructural expansion and maintenance works.



Some of the newly-completed projects, he said, included six district offices, 12 customer service centres and two warehouses, while E-services involving mobile application for purchase of power and web portal, among other functions, had been introduced.



“These and many more that are yet to be rolled out will improve our customer satisfaction index by 10 percent from the existing 65 percent by the year 2022,” he said.



Mr Agyeman-Budu cautioned the public against illegal connection, which was hampering service delivery, and announced an upfront informant reward of six percent of the total surcharged amount.



The General Manager of the Regional Office, Mr Emmanuel Ankomah, said out of a total of 80,068 customer population of the Kasoa North office, 34,324 were prepaid users and 45,658 post-paid customers.



This, he said, translated into an electrical load demand of 34.2 mega-volts ampere (MVA), an increase from less than 28 MVA in 2016, adding that the new office would help improve services to the customers.



For his part, the Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Mensah, noted that with an estimate of 240 people relocating to the area every week, the expansion of ECG operations had become pertinent.



He, therefore, commended the company for the various measures it had put in place to transmit energy throughout the country and propel socio-economic development.

