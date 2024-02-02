ECG introduces spot billing system

Business News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has announced that it has introduced a spot-billing system.



The system the company explained will help in addressing the challenges of overbilling mainly due to the non-reading of customers’ meters which results in wrong estimation of bills.



The statement issued by the company explained that:



The ECG said the spot billing entails the use of ECG’s new meter reading electronic device to capture customers’ consumption on their meters onto ECG’s universal customer database, and also generate instant bills for customers.



“ECG wishes to assure all our postpaid customers that the spot billing system will address the challenges of over-billing and wrong estimation of customer bills.



It has therefore asked the customers particularly postpaid customers to cooperate with them.



“Customers are therefore encouraged to cooperate with ECG to make the spot billing system effective for better service provision.”



Read the full statement below







