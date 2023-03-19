ECG disconnects power to Ministry of Energy

Business News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana paid the Ministry of Energy a visit last week Tuesday, plunging the whole facility in darkness for almost half a day, only restoring power after the mother ministry of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) paid their debt bill in full.



This will be the fate of many other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) who owe ECG huge amounts of money, forcing the power retailer to embark on a massive revenue mobilization exercise beginning on Monday, March 20, 2023, to Thursday, April 20, 2023.



The exercise is using almost all ECG staff from top management to junior officers to retrieve all the monies owed them.



According to the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq, the company is owed over GHS 5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023.



Most of this debt resides with the SOEs and MDAs.



The strategy, therefore, is to take these agencies by storm, from March 20, 2023, and those who refuse to settle their bill immediately will be meted the same punishment as the Ministry of Energy.



Ahead of this exercise, Mr Dubik Mahama toured all the operational regions of ECG to sensitize the staff on how to go about the mobilization of the revenue, to respect the customer at all times.



He also reminded the staff that ECG is a business and not a charity and everyone must start to behave as such.



It is expected that at the end of the exercise, 100% of the debt would be recovered.