‘ECG cannot decide when to comply with PURC directive’ – Kwabena Donkor

Business News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Donkor, a former Minister of Power and legislator for Pru East constituency has chastised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for choosing not to comply religiously with the directives of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).



According to him, the ECG cannot decide when and whether or not to comply with an order issued by the PURC. Explaining his stance, Donkor mentioned that, the PURC is a regulatory body created and empowered by the law, hence, any directive issued by the institution should be adhered to by all relevant entities.



“If for any reason you can’t comply, you immediately go back to the regulator and state your case or you can go to court to quash the orders of the regulator,” he said while speaking as a guest on Saturday, March 30th edition of the Newsfile.



The former energy minister reiterated that the PURC has a regulatory duty over all aspects of the power supply chain and to safeguard the interests of consumers as such any legally sanctioned directive from the PURC must be complied with holistically.



He said, “If you don’t comply, the entity can be fined and so it is not for the ECG to say we have a stable transmission network so they won’t comply or decide to choose where and when to comply."



