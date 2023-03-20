ECG begins one-month nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise today

Business News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), will from today, Monday, 20 August 2023, close all its district, regional, and head offices to embark on a month-long Nationwide Revenue Mobilisation exercise, commencing until April 20, 2023.



The company, in a statement, indicated that “this massive revenue mobilization exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.”



The statement added that recalcitrant customers who have refused to redeem their indebtedness to the company after they have been served with Final Demand Notice will be arraigned.



The power distribution company further urged all customers in arrears to pay their bills now to avoid disconnection and payment of reconnection fees.



