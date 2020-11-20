Business News of Friday, 20 November 2020

ECG, POBAD partner to install electric vehicle charging systems across the country

The move is intended to shed light on the introduction and usage of electric vehicle modules

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has partnered an indigenous Ghanaian firm POBAD International to install electric vehicle (EV) charging systems across Ghana.



According to statement issued by the power distribution company, the move is intended to shed light on the introduction and usage of electric vehicle modules to Ghanaian consumers.



Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu said his outfit has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with POBAD International Limited to pilot the operations of the EV charging system over the next three months in strategic locations of Accra.



“The pilot phase would afford ECG the opportunity to carry out a thorough engineering and commercial studies into the effects of the EV charging system on EC's electricity distribution networks and the energy consumption rate of the different charging systems,” Agyeman Budu said.



He added results from the pilot phase would guide all interested persons in the automobile industry to contribute significantly to the development of the EV subsector in Ghana.



Agyeman-Budu called further called on all relevant stakeholders and institutions to collaborate towards developing standards to grow the EV sector.



“We wish to call on the Ghana Standards Authority, the Energy Commission, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and other relevant bodies and institutions to work together with ECG to develop standards and regulations to guide and govern the growing EV sector in Ghana,” he said.



Managing Director of POBAD International Limited, Paul Badoo on his part said his outfit seeks to partner with the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to replicate the initiative in the Northern sector of the country.



Baidoo noted the company has so far installed two EV charging sites at the A&C Mall in East Legon, Accra, and Stanbic Heights, Airport City.



“More of these sites will be completed in 2021 and we plan to install ultra-fast EV charging hardware which would charge electric vehicles between 15 and 30 minutes at their partner filling stations along the major highways to offer support to EV drivers when they travel between towns and other regions in Ghana,” he disclosed.



On the payment options for the EV charging systems, Badoo explained, “Payment for the use of EV charge-up hardware will be strictly cashless using a bank credit and debit card. An authorised mobile pay Apps will be made possible when our integration with some financial service partners is completed in the near future.”



Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Lawrence Apaase, who represented the sector Minister, noted that the advent of EVs in the country would help to make good the utilisation of the excess energy the country has been paying for.



He allayed the fears of those who think that the electricity consumption by EVs could limit electricity supply to domestic consumption.



“Already, we have more than we need for our daily use and so filling in more demand would rather help us consume the excess we are paying for without utilising it," he explained.



Mr Apaase commended ECG for the initiative, saying it would not only benefit individuals but also help Ghana by helping the country stay compliant with United Nations Development Goals Especially Goal 7, which is about clean energy.



Meanwhile, in 2019, Ghana's electricity regulator, Energy Commission, outdoored the “Drive Electric Initiative” as part of effort geared towards promoting the use of electric powered vehicles for the transportation needs of Ghanaians.

