Dzata cement not selling at GH¢30, price yet to be determined – Management

Business News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of the newly established cement plant at Tema; Dzata Cement, has emerged to make some clarifications about the projected price of its new product.



Social media particularly has been awash with praises for the business mogul; Ibrahim Mahama after the announcement of the initiative which is the first wholly Ghanaian owned cement plant in Ghana.



The plant which has a projected production capacity of about 3 million tonnes annually has since attracted a lot of buzz by some Ghanaians who have projected the product; Dzata Cement to sell at a relatively affordable price compared to others already on the market.



GH¢30 was the projected price by many and it was good news for them because cement is currently selling at GH¢50 per bag for some big brands.



Management of the company has however emerged to indicate that the said price circulating on various media platforms is not official as they are yet to announce their prices after commercial production begins.



They further urged all to disregard any such information until further notice.



