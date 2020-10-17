Business News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Dynamic food systems needed to build strong economies - WFP

Coronavirus has rendered a lot of people hungry and desperate

Ms. Rukia Yacoub, representative and Country Director, World Food Programme (WFP) has reiterated the need for dynamic food systems to strengthen national economies to withstand unforeseen situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the celebration of the World Food Day in Accra on Friday, she stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the weaknesses of national economies, rendering a lot of people hungry and desperate.



Ms. Yacoub said there was a need for dynamism in food systems to build a resilient economy and bring massive growth in communities which were largely involved in agricultural activities to help boost national economies since agriculture is the backbone of every economy.



“We need to build dynamic food systems which contribute to community-based agricultural growth and strengthen national economies,” she said.



She added that the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service frequently provided food to Covid-19 containment centres.



Ms. Yacoub stated that there was a joint effort from the WFP and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to transfer money to 75, 000 people who earned daily wages but now not able to do so due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



She recommended all stakeholders, stressing the need to collaborate properly to improve the lives of over 80 per cent of people living in rural areas who solely relied on agriculture.



“This will help improve food systems, from production processes to the consumption stage to enhance development in national economies and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Two which aims to end hunger. This will facilitate the processes in achieving future goals,” she said.

