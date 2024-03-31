Dumsor: Long-term contracts with IPPs are inefficient - Expert warns

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A governance and leadership expert, Professor Enoch Antwi, has criticized the government's long-term contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).



According to him, such agreements are costly and hinder efficiency.



Speaking in a live studio discussion on TV3 on March 30, 2024, Prof. Enoch Antwi suggested that such funds could be saved and better utilized to build additional power infrastructure.



“We have had some long-term contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). That is wrong. If you want to get efficiency from IPPs, don't sign long contracts with them.



“We also have some capacities that we are paying for when there is not even production on some of these, we have to look at that.



“When we stop these gaps, we can save money to build another dam. We need to take a look at our needs. Power is our major need and we should not politicize it in any way,” he said.



Prof. Enoch Antwi also emphasized the need for sustainable power solutions to support former president John Dramani Mahama's vision of a 24/7 economy, while highlighting the lack of planning for replacing old plants and maintaining power capacities.



“We should find a long-term solution for how we can sustainably contain the power. Because without it, we can't have institutions working, and we can't have the manufacturing we want to work.



“President Mahama is bringing a 24/7 economy. Without electricity, we can't have a 24-hour economy because we need electricity for everything. Even in Accra, street lights are also missing,” he said.



He called for accountability from ministry officials and a response from the president to address the nation's power needs.



“Without planning, everything is left to chance. So, let's seal the holes in it. All those in charge of these ministries should account and the president should respond to Ghanaians,” he said.



Meanwhile, the ECG has said it has resolved the issues causing nationwide power outages and announced that there is now a stable power supply in the country.



It apologized for the disruptions and directed those still affected to contact their local offices.



The recent power instability has led to public criticism and concerns over its impact on businesses and daily activities, exacerbated by the lack of a load-shedding schedule.



ID/AE



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel