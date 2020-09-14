Business News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Dumsor: Government starving GRIDCo, ECG of funds - Minority

Adam Mutawakilu, Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament

The Minority in parliament has blamed the recent power outages on the failure of government to release funds to GRIDCo and ECG.



Consumers of electricity have been complaining about intermittent outages in Accra, Kumasi, and other places in the country.



In an interaction with the media in parliament, minority spokesperson on mines and energy, Adam Mutawakilu accused government of failing to use proceeds of the Energy Sector Levy, ESLA put together by the Mahama administration to settle debts of GRIDCo and other players under huge financial distress.



According to the Damango MP management and staff of both GRIDCo and ECG have been gagged from telling Ghanaians the challenges at the two organizations.



He wants the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC) to take punitive actions for poor services to customers.



Touching on rural electrification, Adam Mutawakilu shot down NPP manifesto promise to achieve universal electrification by 2030 arguing former President Mahama will do it in 5 years after assuming power next year.





