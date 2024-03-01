'Dumsor': Ghana's power sector is collapsing – Minority

Business News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has tasked the government to immediately find a solution to the recent instability being experienced by electricity consumers.



Many communities have been experiencing erratic power supply for weeks now.



Addressing the media in Parliament, Ranking Member for the Committee on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor, revealed a total of 530 MW was knocked off on Wednesday resulting in consumers sleeping in darkness as well as the cutting off of supply to neighbouring countries.



The Yapei Kusawgu MP disclosed the development is due to a lack of funds to purchase fuel.



He added that some of the thermal plants are equally down declaring, therefore, that the country’s power sector is collapsing



“The very day the president was delivering the State of the Nation Address and boosting, at that very period, the utility companies were shedding load.



"The situation appears to be exacerbating. Yesterday alone there was a whooping 580MW of deficit culminating in the stop of power supply to Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and to Togo,” Mr. Jinapor alleged.



