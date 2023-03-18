Duffuor commiserates with traders at Kejetia market

Business News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Finance Minister and NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has commiserated with traders who were affected by the fire outbreak at the Kejetia central market.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Dr Duffuor said the incident was a very unfortunate one.



He indicated his connection with the Kejetia Market project as it is one of the last projects, he worked on during the administration of the Late Prof. Mills.



“The Kejetia Market is very dear to my heart because it is one of the last projects, I worked on under the Late Prof Mills,” Dr Duffuor said.



The aspiring NDC Leader called on the government to immediately provide the needed support for the affected traders.



Dr Duffuor also called on the Mayor of Kumasi and the management of the market to take all necessary steps to protect lives and properties.