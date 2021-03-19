Drivers suspend intended fare hike but hint at cost-sharing once budget passed

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The National Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union have suspended their decision to increase transport fares effective Thursday, 18 March 2020.



This follows a consultation between the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the leadership of the National Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union.



This means that passengers will maintain the previous fares from their pick-up location to their destination.



The drivers, earlier this week, threatened to increase transport fares due to the intended readjustment of road tolls to reflect current trends as announced by caretaker Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in 2021 budget and economic statement.



But speaking in an interview with Class Business’ Pious Kojo Backah, the Industrial and Commercial Relations Officer of GPRTU, Mr Imoro Abass, said the drivers have agreed to halt the increase and would decide the next line of action when Parliament finally approves the 2021 budget.



“Transport fares have gone up by 300 per cent, DVLA has also increased the documentation fares we've been paying to them etc. There are so many things which come with some percentage. So, I have asked our brothers to exercise patience. Let's wait till the budget is approved then we can add whatever percentage coming out of those two or three things to it then we can come out appropriately”.



He also noted that as part of measures to clear its debts, the government introduced the concept of “burden-sharing”, saying the transport organisations will also adopt “cost-sharing” to strike a balance.



Mr Abbass, therefore, urged the general public to comply when the new directive pertaining to prices is given.