Drivers charge exorbitantly during the festive period - Passengers lament

Business News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Passengers who patronize the Gye Nyame Transport services at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle complain of the exorbitant fares being taken by drivers during the festive season.



It is evident that during festive seasons, some services become essential that one cannot do without. Human traffic, vehicular traffic, shows and events take up the moments amidst bulk purchasing of groceries. This demands the use of public transport services for easy travel to and fro one’s destination.



A visit to the Gye Nyame Transport Station at the Nkrumah Circle in the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly met the passengers’ complaints. Passengers who were queued to get on board buses from Circle to Nsawam and Suhum in the Eastern Region voiced out how the normal fares have been increased.



Speaking to some passengers, they mentioned that, the fare from the station to Pokuase, Amasaman, Sarpeiman, Kuntunse, and Medie before the festive period stood at GHC 7 but has currently seen an increase to GHC13.



This they describe as selfishness from the side of the station masters and the drivers as they seek to advantage of the moment to have their pockets enriched at the expense of passengers.



A market woman explained that getting on board public transport at the roadside is a very daring endeavor during this festive period because "you stand the risk of getting most of your valuables stolen within a wink of an eye".



She bemoaned how the safest place to pick a bus had turned into an advantage-taking haven. According to her, the drivers have intentionally removed all fare-showing boards from the station so one cannot refer to usual charges.



An attempt to get some drivers to provide answers to the claims of the Passengers proved futile. The only answer they gave was to question the authorities on the fare hikes because they were only acting on directives from their station bosses.