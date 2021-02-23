Business News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Drivers abort plan to increase transport fares

Concerned Drivers Association has suspended plans of increasing fares

The Concerned Drivers Association has suspended their planned 10 percent increment in transport fares which was supposed to take effect Monday, February 22.



Public Relations Officer of the association, David Aboado said the union arrived at the decision to suspend the plan after engagement with other driver unions.



The concerned drivers association had earlier served notice they were going to ensure upward adjustment in transport fares by 10 percent.



The drivers said they took the decision following the increase in Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) service charges, increase in prices of spare parts and lubricants.



But Mr Aboado said the increment has been suspended.



“We have suspended it after a meeting with other transport unions. We know the transport business had been plagued by the virus and after some consultation, we issued no0tive to our drivers not to increase”, he explained.



David Aboado adds that the group is engaging other transport unions for a unanimous increment, at a better time.