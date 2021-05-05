Driver unions peg fare increment at 40%

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Various transport unions across the country have hinted of a drastic increase in transport fares by 40 percent effective Wednesday, May 5.



True Drivers Union and Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana are spearheading the crusade for the sharp increment.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, Chairman for the True Drivers Union Yaw Barima explained that “the drastic transport fare increase is due to recent surge in fuel prices coupled with 12.5 increase on petroleum products during the 2021 budget statement”.



The new development has since sparked public outcry as some believe the incoming transport fare increase is the highest in recent times.



The hikes in transport fares is likely to affect prices of almost all commercial products, a situation that has raised serious concerns, especially among traders.



They want government to come clear on the actual percentage increase to avoid price disparities, which some drivers take advantage of.



Another driver’s union, Concern Drivers Association, also backed their counterpart’s decision to lift the transport fares by 40 percent to ensure excessive cost of fuel and other petroleum products are taken care of.



A spokesperson for the Association David Agboado called on the public to brace themselves up for the storm ahead.