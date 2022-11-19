Dr. Opoku Prempeh visits energy giant, Taqa Arabia in Egypt

Business News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has visited African Energy giant Taqa Arabia in Egypt to, among others, inspect their facilities and meet with management.



The meeting afforded the Minister to tap into the knowledge base of the company in terms of how its operations.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been exploring ways of sourcing cheaper energy and more efficient and effective ways of operating Ghana’s energy mix.



“At the invitation of the Company, I visited Taqa Arabia, from 12th to 13th November 2022 to observe the company’s facilities and interacted with the management with a view of drawing lessons from their operational model.



Taqa Arabia is an Egyptian Energy Company and one of the biggest of its kind in Africa and the Middle East.



The company provides a variety of services including, distribution of natural gas, petroleum storage, power generation, petrochemicals and owns one of the biggest Solar PV plants in Africa,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh posted.



Taqa Arabia is a leading Energy company that has been providing energy solutions to African countries and beyond. 1



The Energy Minister’s visit is bound to result in key partnerships in finding solutions to Ghana’s energy challenges.