Dr. Mustapha Hamid elected President of African Refiners and Distributors Association

Business News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been elected President of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) in Cape Town, South Africa.



His nomination was approved by the Executive Committee last Sunday and the Annual General Meeting unanimously ratified the appointment on Thursday.



ARDA is an organization with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, but its operational office is in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.



The organization is made up of members who share a common interest in matters pertaining to the refining as well as storage, distribution and regulation of petroleum products in Africa, according to its constitution.



According to the Executive Secretary of the association, Annibor Kragha, Dr Abdul-Hamid’s honesty and integrity in public life made him a suitable candidate for the top job.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid will be responsible for chairing and running the Annual General Meetings and the Executive Committee meetings.



He has since promised to make the association more inclusive and attractive to increase membership in order to achieve the stated objectives.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid was decorated with a sash and presented with a Presidential staff as a symbol of authority.



This is the first time a Ghanaian is leading the association and also the first time a petroleum downstream regulator is leading the body.



His leadership and visible results in the Ghanaian petroleum downstream were considered in electing him as the new President of ARDA.