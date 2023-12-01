Dr. Kokofu leads CVF and EPA to COP 28

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: Isaac Bediako Justice, Contributor

The Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Esq., who serves as the Special Envoy of the Climate Vulnerability Forum (CVF), is leading an influential coalition of 48 countries and the EPA to attend the Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates.



Dr. Kokofu is engaging with global leaders and stakeholders at COP 28 to inspire hope and reinforce the urgency with which the world must address climate change collectively.



His presence signifies a strong commitment to taking decisive action on climate change toward a sustainable future.



According to Dr. Kokofu, one primary objective as a Special Envoy of CVF is to amplify voices from vulnerable nations that often go unheard amidst larger delegations at COP meetings.



By sharing firsthand experiences and highlighting specific challenges faced by these countries, he brings attention to their unique vulnerabilities while emphasizing the urgency of addressing the challenges.





The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a significant global event where nations come together to discuss and address the pressing issue of climate change.



The CVF is an influential coalition comprising 48 countries that are excessively impacted by climate change.



These nations face severe challenges such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and food insecurity due to changing climatic conditions.





The CVF plays a crucial role in advocating for their interests and highlighting the urgent need for global action on climate change.



The EPA has organized a series of key events and themes on climate change to be discussed in both Ghana's Pavilion at B6/73 and the conference center of the Expo City of Dubai.



Dr. Kokofu holds a PhD (Environmental Science), LLD (Honoris causa), and a Master Class Certificate in Leadership and Management. He also holds LLM (Oil & Gas Law), BL (Barrister at Law), MSc (Agroforestry), MSc (Defense and International Politics), BSc (Natural Resources), and LLB (Bachelor of Laws).



Henry has excelled in various professional fields, including law, natural resource science, environmental science, defense and security, international politics, and public administration.