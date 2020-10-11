Business News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Dr. Ernest Addison to deliver 2020 UG Alumni lecture

Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has been named as the Speaker for the 2020 University of Ghana Alumni lecture.



He will be speaking on the topic, ‘Pandemic, the Economy and Outlook’



The lecture is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Great Hall of the University.



The event will be streamed online on the University’s social media platforms.



About Dr. Addison



Dr. Ernest Addison was appointed as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and the Chairman of the Bank of Ghana Board on April 3, 2017, and has over 25 years of experience working in the central bank as well as international organizations



Dr. Addison joined the Bank of Ghana in 1996, during which time he served on a number of committees including the Open Market Operations Committee, Money Market Auction Committee, the Editorial Committee and also secretary to the Financial Programme Implementation Committee and the Financial Policies Committee.



In 2000 and on secondment, he was appointed the chair of a Special Task Force set up by the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS to lead studies culminating in the setting up of the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) and subsequently appointed Chief Economist at the Institute.



He returned to the Bank of Ghana in 2002 where he served for nearly a decade as, the Bank’s Director of Research.



At the African Development Bank, Dr Addison worked as the lead regional economist for the Southern African region. In this capacity, he led Dialogue Missions to many countries, including Mauritius, Lesotho, Swaziland, Angola and Zambia and technical teams in Preparation of New Country Strategy Papers (CSP’s) and mid-term reviews for Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Sao Tome, and Zambia. He also led the technical team for the study of the Indian Ocean Strategy including leading Missions to Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar.



Dr. Addison obtained his first degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, followed by an M.Phil. Degree in Economics and Politics at St. Edmunds College, Cambridge University, U.K. He proceeded to McGill University, Montreal, Canada where he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Economics degree with specialization in Monetary Economics, Economic Development and International Economics.

