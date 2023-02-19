Dr Duffour calls for the reconstitution of Ghana’s economic management team

Business News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

A former finance minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour, has said that the current economic crisis in the country is clear evidence that the country needs a new economic management team.



He says the current team, led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should be dissolved as the people responsible for the economic mess cannot solve it.



“The team, not just him, the management team (Economic Management Team), including the Finance Minister, they are the ones who created the problem. Can they solve the problem? Especially when I hear some of them say that, oh but for the fact that we were kicked out of the financial market, we could have gone to borrow 2 or 3 billion. This means the same level of consciousness that created the problem, they haven’t seen that we have a problem yet,” he said in an interview with Joy News.



Answering a question on the former chief justice, Sophia Akuffo’s description of the current finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s performance, Dr Duffour said, “For 8 years as a nation, we borrowed over $15 billion. That’s huge money. If this had gone into projects which should pay for themselves, we would have been in a better position now. So the former Chief Justice has a point.



“No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness,” he added.



