Dr Daniel Mckorley launches McDan Entrepreneurship challenge

A total number of 80 entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for the second edition of the Challenge

A total number of 80 budding entrepreneurs have been shortlisted in the second edition of the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge, a programme designed to empower them.



The number was culled out of over 14,000 applicants who applied for the challenge throughout the country.



The 80 contestants will be pitching their business ideas and modules to a panel of judges, out of which an overall winner will be selected and rewarded a $100, 000 support fund.



Mr Daniel Mckorley, Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, said the programme was to develop the competences and skills of the entrepreneurs as well as equip them for the job market.



He said this was his way of empowering the youth in entrepreneurship and supporting government in providing employment opportunities for the youth, adding that, “the government can’t do it alone, we all need to support them in building the capacities of the youth.”



“It’s about the impact we want to create, and build the competences and skills of the youth for a better tomorrow. Unemployment is a major problem of the country, and we all must do our best and support government to curb it,” he said.



Mr Mckorley said the cash prize will help the winner scale up her company so as to employ others and make positive impact in his or her community and the country as a whole, adding that, the remaining contestants would receive support from the Ministry of Business Development.



Mr Augustine Blay, Executive Security to the Vice President of Ghana, called on the private sector to support government in meeting the challenge of youth unemployment.



He said government was committed to youth development hence the introduction of youth centred programmes such as the Free Senior High School (SHS), National Builders Corps (NABCO), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), among others.



He said the programmes were having positive impact on the youth in building their competences and creating employment.



“A programe as the Free SHS had over 1.2 million school children on board, whereas NABCO and NEIP were providing employment for the youth and providing them with capital to build their start ups,” he said.



Mr Alhassan Hamza Akoligoh, winner of the first edition of the challenge, advised contestants to be focused and not just be concerned about winning the prize money but build their skills as well.



“Focus on your business and not just the award prize. Your business shouldn’t just be about profit but creating an impact in the lives of others,” he said.

