Dr. Bawumia opens US$56 million Liquid Bulk Terminal at Takoradi Port

Dr Bawumia cutting the ribbon to open the project

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, was in Takoradi, the Western Regional capital for a day's working visit where he began the day by commissioning a US$56.7 million Liquid Bulk Terminal at the Takoradi Port.



Dr. Bawumia also cut the sod for the construction of a new Dry Bulk Jetty Phase Two.



According to him “The efficiency of the new Bulk Liquid Terminal, which has five loading arms for five products, namely: petrol, diesel, LPG, heavy fuel and bitumen, will help BDC companies to avoid delays, which result in high demurrage cost.”



Dr Bawumia further stated that the expansion of facilities at the Takoradi Port underlines the government's commitment to improving maritime transport, “which is significant to the growth of our economy.”



After that, he attended a ceremony to cut the sod for the construction of the first-ever interchange in the Western Region at the PTC roundabout in Takoradi.



This brings to six, the number of interchanges the government have started in its first term of office.



Dr Bawumia also inspected ongoing road projects in Kansaworodo, cut the sod for the construction of a market in the same area, as well as inspected the on-going construction of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly office in Kwesimintsim.



The Vice President’s visit also took him to the Western Regional House of Chiefs Secretariat, where he inaugurated the re-constituted Western Regional House of Chiefs, following the creation of the Western North Region out of the Western Region.

