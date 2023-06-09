Dr Bawumia lauds Taptap Send for supporting growth in remittances

Business News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Taptap Send

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commended Taptap Send Africa, an international money transfer company currently operating in Ghana for its commitment in driving digital growth in remittances into Ghana.



Dr Bawumia commended the company when he visited their booth at the just ended 2023 Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in London, under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority.



The third edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS), which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, on 6th and 7th June 2023, saw captains of industry and business leaders showcase Ghana to the world as the choicest investment destination in Africa.



Responding to the remarks by the Vice President, Mr Darryl Abraham Mawutor, the Growth Director in charge of Africa for Taptap Send Africa said they have been motivated to do more in their operations to increase remittances to Ghana.



He pledged that Taptap Send would intensity their public outreach on financial literacy, while improving customer experience across the world by addressing challenges that people face in transferring money to Ghana.



Taptap Send has established a call centre with a staff strength of 29 persons that speak Ghanaian and other international languages, to help satisfy the needs of customers in a marker of growing cybersecurity concerns.



Mr Mawutor said the effort by the company was to increase the confidence of customers and help increase remittances into Ghana, which stood at $4.7 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $5bn by the end of 2023.



Global remittances account for more than $500 billion annually, most of which moves into developing countries, with a market dominated by traditional services, which he said caused delays and limited reach.



“We’re therefore helping people to send money instantly and securely at no fee by deepening our connections in Ghana and positioning our operations to attract more remittances to support economic growth by making money transfer seamless and safe,” he said.



“The basis of what we’re doing is to create employment by increasing access to financial technology services, get people to make money and grow the Ghanaian economy,” he added.



The Growth Director said he was confident that when the Government and all stakeholders in the finance and technology sectors work more collaboratively, Ghana would become a hub to attract more fintech companies and remittances.



“There are a lot of people with the requisite skills who only need the opportunity to work with global companies with the right policies and conducive environment and support systems, and once we have this, Ghana’s finctech sector will transform,” Mr Mawutor said.



Taptap Send, which operates in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Europe supports payments into African countries including, Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Zambia as well as Asia.



The venture-backed company has investors Reid Hoffman – an American internet entrepreneur and former co-founder of LinkedIn, the Omidyar Network – a social change investment firm, and Helois – a private investment firm.















