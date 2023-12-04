Dr. Andrew Asamoah earns 2023 GUBA Pioneer Award

Business News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: development co. ltd.

Businessman Dr. Andrew Kwabena Asamoah, a distinguished figure who has earned plaudits for his remarkable achievements in entrepreneurship and other fields, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Pioneer Award.



Dr. Asamoah, serving as both the Founder and Executive Chairman of A&C Development Co. Ltd, presides over a diverse portfolio that includes entities such as the A&C Mall, A&C Corner, and A&C Village.



Notably, he has previously held the position of director at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, showcasing his commitment to global health and his influential presence on the international stage.



Receiving the award at the 14th edition, Dr. Asamoah expressed excitement, saying “I’ve won many awards but this very award is of importance to me in the sense that it’s asking all diasporas to see what we can add to our country.”



He used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians abroad to consider investing in the Ghanaian economy in order to contribute towards the country’s development. “It’s easy to sit here and complain that ‘things are not going on well’. But how will things go well if we do not play our own part? We go back home and you see expatriates holding the economies of the country,” he urged.



“Things are not easy when we decide to come back home…. but what I always tell people is ‘think outside the box. Don’t believe that the systems here are same as the systems there.” “Don’t just copy what others are doing. Look at what you can add to make the economy better. We have to continue to fight, because nobody is going to fight for us,” he added as he recalled the rational behind the establishment of a mall in Ghana, despite residing abroad for decades.







The vision of Dr Asamoah who had spent three decades in the diaspora was to “ignite the retail sector in Ghana” hence the decision to “come back home and contribute positively to the development of my country.”



He had words of encouragement for persons who have not succeeded in that regard, saying: “I know it’s not easy but we have to continue to fight because nobody is going to fight for us. So, this award is for all of you and to encourage all of us to go back and see what we can add to our country.”



Dr. Asamoah’s win, according to organisers, is a recognition of his “achievements within the Business Industry in Ghana”, alongside his “zealous achievements in the field of Public Relations, Public Administration, Human Resources Development, and Journalism.”



“Your work as the Founder and Executive Chairman of A&C Development Co. Ltd, a Barrister-at-law, and a former Director of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, alongside your philanthropic deeds, enhance Sustainable Development Goals 9- Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure 16- Peace, Justice, and Strong Institution,” organisers further stated.







GUBA is a social enterprise dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans back home through various socio-economic programs and initiatives. The GUBA Awards, an initiative of the enterprise, is instituted to celebrate, acknowledge and support businesses and individuals in Africa and the African diaspora. It began in 2009 in the United Kingdom and have been held in the United States, Ghana, and Rwanda.



The 2023 edition of the awards ceremony was held in London in November. Themed “Honoring Beacons of Excellence and Inspiration”, the event celebrated individuals and organizations from all walks of life who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference and inspire a new generation of leaders in Africa and the African diaspora”, according to organisers.



