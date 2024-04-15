Dr. Amin Adam leads Ghana's delegation to IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in USA

Business News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has led Ghana’s delegation to participate in the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings taking place in Washington DC, USA.



The Ghanaian delegation is made up of officials from the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare, Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on April 15 said the delegation will attend numerous meetings including the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting, the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, Development Committee Plenary, and the UNECA-IMF-African Finance Ministers High-Level Working Group on the Global Financial Architecture.



Other meetings that the delegation will attend during their stay include, “the High-Level Event on Addressing Polycrisis: Capital Mobilization for the V20 Climate Prosperity Agenda”, and the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action”



“Aside the obligatory meetings with the IMF and the World Bank, the delegation will hold bilateral discussions with other partner countries, financial institutions, and private sector investors,” the statement read.



Ghana, which is currently under a 17th IMF bailout programme, on April 13, 2024, reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF Mission team on a second review that will pave the way for a third installment of the bailout funds of $360 million.



IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Stephane Roudet, during a joint presser held in Accra, however, urged Ghanaian authorities to secure a deal with its commercial and bilateral creditors for the IMF Management and Executive Board to approve the next disbursement.



