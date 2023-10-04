Dormaahene calls for holistic look at laws governing Ghana's resources

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has called for a holistic review of laws governing Ghana’s resources to ensure that entrepreneurs and local businesses can also thrive in a conducive environment while providing employment to indigenous people.



He argued that some experienced and notable businessmen and women, such as Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite and others, must be given the needed support to play significant roles in Ghana’s diverse economy.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Daniel Oduro, the very outspoken traditional ruler [Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II] urged for a change in laws governing Ghana’s resources while clamoring for support for businesses and entrepreneurs in order for them to gain a place in Ghana’s development agenda.



“Where are the Ibrahim Mahama’s, Osei Kwame Despite’s, Kennedy Agyapong’s, where are they? Can’t we resource these Ghanaians by helping and raising them further so they can play key roles in sectors such as gold and oil,?” he quizzed.



He further cited the situation where many businessmen and Ghanaians at large, owing to these laws and economic conditions, repatriate their incomes elsewhere, as a case.



“So, unless those laws are changed, we must continue to advocate for a broadened approach towards our resources to enhance national development” he advocated.



The Dormaahene, however, emphasized that he will not shy away from criticizing the government and public officials who do not conduct themselves properly amidst national development.







MA/AE



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards