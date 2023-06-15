Don't use cylinders for more than 10 years - NPA

Business News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned households not to use their cylinders for more than 10 years for their safety.



According to the Head of Communication of NPA, Mohammed Kudus, households should buy cylinders with manufacturing dates inscribed on them as the date will help track the lifespan of the cylinders.



Speaking on Rainbow radio on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Mr Kudus further entreated Ghanaians to buy from credible vendors to avert any accident in the house.



"Every cylinder should have a date of manufacture. Don’t buy it if it doesn’t have a manufacturing date. It could be a used or refurbished cylinder. When purchasing a new cylinder, it should be used for no more than ten years before being discarded. Purchase from reputable vendors. The manufacturing date can indicate and assist you in tracking the number of years you have used the cylinder,” the head of communication at the National Petroleum Authority said.



He also cautioned persons using cylinders in the coastal areas to discard them if they begin to corrode.



He explained that the corroded cylinders may develop holes or make the content lighter and this may lead to an explosion when it gets into contact with heat.



"If you notice and feel that the corrosiveness is excessive, change it because using it could endanger you. The ten years life span will differ between those who live closer to the sea and those who live further north. The one used near the sea will corrode faster, and when it corrodes, it may develop holes or make the contents lighter, and when the contents are lighter, there is a possibility of an explosion when the heat gets closer to the cylinder,” Mr Kudus said.



Meanwhile, the NPA is set to roll out cylinder recirculation exercises in Accra and Kumasi despite stiff opposition.



The objective of the policy is to ensure that 50% of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage by 2030.



