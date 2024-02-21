Don't put your wet phone in rice – Phone manufacturer warns users

Business News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Smartphone manufacturer, Apple Inc. has cautioned users against dipping their phones in a bag of rice once it encounters some form of water rendering it unusable.



Over the years, there has been a myth that putting phones in a bag of uncooked rice after they get submerged into water would solve the problem. But the old-aged myth has now been dispelled.



According to the company, the said practice could only result in small particles of rice entering the phone and eventually damaging the phone.



The tech support unit of the phone manufacturer said, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone”.



It also urged users to avoid using external heat source or compressed air to dry off the liquid on the phone.



“Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector,” Apple added in its advisory to users published on January 2, 2024.



In conclusion, the smartphone maker warned users not to plug their charging cables until the phone and cable are completely dry.



“If your phone has dried out but still isn't charging, unplug the cable from the adapter and unplug the adapter from the wall (if possible) and then connect them again,” the company said.



MA/NOQ



