Don't pay new fares – GPRTU urges commuters

Business News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have entreated commuters to not pay any fare outside the existing amount.



The joint release noted that the increase in transport fares by some drivers was in contravention of the administrative instrument on the review of public transport fares in the country.



It also described the act as illegal and must be stopped immediately.



GPRTU and GRTCC in the joint release noted that their leadership on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, met with the Ministry of Transport to present their demands and once a consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed.



"It has come to our attention that some sections of Drivers have arbitrarily increased transport fares in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares in the country. This action is illegal and must be stopped immediately if this is true," part of the release read



"Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed. Therefore any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares," it added.



They also urged the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.



This announcement comes in response to the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, declaring a 30 percent increase in transport fares effective April 13, 2024.



SA/MA