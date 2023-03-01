Dollar shortage forcing Ghanaian importers to buy from local poultry industry - Paul Amaning

Business News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Amaning, has revealed that the shortage of dollars in Ghana is forcing Ghanaian importers to buy from the local poultry industry.



According to him, Ghanaian importers years back refused to patronize from local the Ghanaian poultry business which led to the increase in dollar rate.



Paul Amaning further revealed proactive measures by the government have stabilized the dollar rate which has forced Ghanaian importers to buy from the local poultry industry.



“A businessman called Boris in Kumasi under one District One Factory was given a specific task to produce chicken for Ghanaians in large quantities but Ghanaians decided not to patronize his products because of their taste for foreign goods, we have free market in Ghana so you can’t force anyone to buy specific goods," Paul Amaning told Akosua Asabea Asomaning on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.



“Now there are no dollars in the system so they are forced to buy local products,” he said.



He stressed that the local poultry industry can only thrive within the government’s commitment and interventions.



Paul Amaning posited that the high importation of poultry products could account for the depreciation of the Cedi against the US Dollar.